 

World's oldest man crowned in Japan aged 112

2020-02-12 22:01
Japanese Chitetsu Watanabe, aged 112, poses next to the calligraphy reading in Japanese 'World Number One' after he was awarded as the world's oldest living male in Joetsu, Niigata prefecture. (AFP)

Japanese Chitetsu Watanabe, aged 112, poses next to the calligraphy reading in Japanese 'World Number One' after he was awarded as the world's oldest living male in Joetsu, Niigata prefecture. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 112-year-old Japanese man has been crowned the world's oldest male, claiming that smiling is the key to longevity.

Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in Niigata, north of Tokyo, was officially given the title at his nursing home in the city, Guinness World Records said Wednesday.

The previous record holder, Masazo Nonaka, also Japanese, died last month at 112 years and 266 days.

Watanabe, who is married with five children, said the secret to longevity is to "not get angry and keep a smile on your face."

He admitted a penchant for sweets such as custard pudding - but it appears to have done him no harm.

The oldest living person is also Japanese, Kane Tanaka, a 117-year-old woman.

Japan has one of the world's highest life expectancies and has been home to several people recognised as among the oldest humans to have ever lived.

They include Jiroemon Kimura, the longest-living man on record, who died soon after his 116th birthday in June 2013.

The oldest verified person ever - Jeanne Louise Calment of France - died in 1997 at the age of 122, according to Guinness.

Read more on:    japan
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sanders, Buttigieg emerge as frontrunners in Democratic race

2020-02-12 20:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Boomslang rescued after it was found slithering on the shores of KZN beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:31 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Khayelitsha 18:25 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four players walk away with jackpot 2020-02-12 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Trauma/Emergency RN

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000.00 - R400 000.00 Per Year

New Works Co-Ordinator

Western Cape
Odwyer Personnel
R14 000.00 Per Month

Trainee Accountant

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 