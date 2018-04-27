 

World's tallest twin dies at age 48

2018-04-27 19:32
(iStock)

(iStock)

A Michigan man recognised as one of the world's tallest twins has died at age 48.

Michael Lanier of Troy, Michigan, was 7 feet 7 inches tall (2.3114 metres). An obituary posted online by Malburg Funeral Home says he died at a hospital on Wednesday.

WDIV-TV reports that he had cancer complicated by abnormal growth hormone.

The Guinness Book of World Records listed Lanier and brother Jim as the tallest twins.

Lanier played in 19 basketball games at UCLA in the early 1990s. He returned to Michigan and worked as a designer at General Motors.

In 2015, Lanier told WDIV "it's always a circus" when new people see him.

He said dating was frustrating because he didn't know whether women were interested in him or just curious about his height.

