Yemen ex-president Saleh confirmed dead: party official

Sana'a - The party of Yemen's former president and strongman Ali Abdullah Saleh on Monday confirmed that he had been killed.

A leader in the General People's Congress, Faiqa al-Sayyid, said: "He was martyred in the defence of the republic."

He blamed Huthi rebels for Saleh's killing south of the capital Sana'a.

Sayyid said that Saleh and other top party officials came under Huthi gunfire as they fled the rebel-held capital towards territory firmly controlled by loyalists of the former president.



The Huthis stopped the four-car convoy about 40km south of Sana'a and shot dead Saleh, GPC secretary general Arif al-Zouka and his deputy Yasir al-Awadi, a military source said.

Saleh on Saturday facilitated a three-year alliance with the Iran-backed Huthis, opening the door to negotiations with neighbouring Saudi Arabia for the lifting of a crippling blockade.



