Young girl arrested | Coronavirus deaths: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Six-year-old arrested in Orlando

A US police officer's body camera showed a 6-year-old girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her, as one fastened zip ties around her wrists at school.

China reports 52 more virus deaths, lowest in 3 weeks

China on Wednesday reported 52 new coronavirus deaths, the lowest figure in more than three weeks. The number of fresh coronavirus cases has declined in China, with multiple provinces reporting zero new infections in recent days.

No respite for flood victims as water pours over defences

Flood-hit residents have been warned significant risks remain over the next few days in parts of England, with yet more rainfall expected.

Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters -Reuters/Ipsos poll

US Senator Bernie Sanders has widened his lead for the Democratic presidential nomination and overtaken Joe Biden in support among African Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll released on Tuesday.

Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over Hollywood's most powerful studio.