A 12-year-old girl has lost her life after bravely shielding her baby brother from a deadly blaze when their home caught fire.

Chen Zimo from the Hunan Province, China, succumbed to her injuries on 27 February following five days of treatment, while her brother, Chen Mozi (5), remains hospitalised.

Their father, Chen Hao (42), recalls hearing Zimo’s cries for help in the early hours of the morning when he opened his bedroom door to a “wall of fire”, forcing him back inside.

The family of four had been asleep in their two-storey home when the blaze started at roughly 3am.

Chen Hao, a local restaurant owner, said he was forced to climb up the outside walls of their home to reach the balcony of his children’s bedroom.

He found their room filled with smoke – and his children no longer crying or shouting.

Young Mozi was wrapped in a blanket on the floor, while his sister Zimo lay on top of him like a “shield”, Chen says.

The dad then dragged both of his kids out of the house.

Rescuers rushed the family to the First People’s Hospital of Changde, where Mozi was diagnosed with burns to 28% of his body.

Little Zimo was unconscious and sustained 55% burns, Doctor Liu Bo said.

Zimo underwent two emergency surgeries but remained in intensive care due to her severe burns and smoke-inhalation.

“I never wanted my children to be brave,” Chen Hao says. “I only ever hoped they’d be safe.”

His son is conscious and has reportedly been asking for his sister. Chen Hao says he hasn’t been able to tell his son the truth, instead telling the boy she’s in the room next door.

A funeral attended by hundreds of Zimo’s school friends, teachers and neighbours has already been held.

The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

