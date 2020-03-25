 

'Young people, this can hit you too' - First known US child virus death was teen 'in good health'

2020-03-25 08:44
A general view of an isolation unit at the Pelonomi Hospital. ((Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

The first known death of a child due to the novel coronavirus in the United States was a teenager in previously good health, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Tuesday.

The death of the youth from Lancaster, just north of Los Angeles, was reported hours earlier by public health officials, and comes despite the disease not typically proving severe for juveniles.

"A teenager in good health, succumbed to this virus," said Garcetti.

"To the young people that are out there - this can hit you too. Know that your behavior can save a life, and can take a life. And that life could be yours," he added.

The victim's identity and sex were not specified.

"Covid-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level," said Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer, using the scientific term for the disease caused by the SARS-coV-2 virus.

Multiple studies have found Covid-19 disproportionately affects older patients and those with underlying conditions.

A recent Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found juveniles "appear to have milder Covid-19 illness", with no intensive care admissions or deaths in the US as of 16 March.

"Similar to reports from other countries, this finding suggests that the risk for serious disease and death from Covid-19 is higher in older age groups," it found.

Only two known cases of minors dying from the disease in China have been recorded. In one case, an infant had a pre-existing intestinal condition. The other's situation was not known.

"The risk for serious disease and death in Covid-19 cases among persons in the United States increases with age," the CDC report added.

California has been one of the worst-hit US states during the pandemic.

Los Angeles County - which is home to 10 million residents - has confirmed 662 cases of coronavirus, with at least 11 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

