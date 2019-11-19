 

Zelensky says Ukraine getting 'tired' of Trump scandal

2019-11-19 18:08
Volodymyr Zelensky. (Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

Volodymyr Zelensky. (Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that his country is "tired" of questions related to the Trump scandal, amid a critical week of public impeachment hearings in Washington.

"We have our country, we have our independence, we have our own problems," he complained after a press conference in Kiev with visiting Czech prime minister Andrej Babis.

Hearings began last week in Washington into whether US President Donald Trump ordered to freeze US military aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Kiev to launch investigations against potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

On Tuesday an American reporter pressed Zelensky on whether he had been ready to launch a probe into Biden's son's ties to Ukraine energy company Burisma, as a concession to Trump.

"Everyone in Ukraine is so tired of Burisma," Zelensky said, before quickly leaving the room full of reporters.

Zelensky, a 41-year-old comedian who was elected President of Ukraine in April, has found himself at the centre of the impeachment scandal in the US after his phone call with Trump resulted in a probe into whether the US president had pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to further his own personal agenda.

The Ukrainian probe was to target Hunter Biden's activities from April 2014 to April 2019 when he served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas firm accused of corrupt practices.

The global attention on the affair has come at a time when Ukraine is trying to enact crucial reforms, and Zelensky has shown exasperation with the relentless media focus on Trump.

At a marathon press-conference last month, Zelensky said he does not want to "get sucked into" the scandal as it could hurt Ukraine's interests.

"With all due respect for the US and US politics, we are not maintenance staff for the US, we're an independent country," he said.

US is a key ally of Ukraine in its long-running fight against Russia-backed separatists in the east.

Read more on:    volodymyr zelensky  |  donald trump  |  ukraine  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malaysian men caned for gay sex under Islamic law

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Reverend Frank Chikane testifies before Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:25 PM
Road name: N2 Nelson Mandela Boulevard Outbound

Outbound
Table View 18:18 PM
Road name: Marine Drive Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Sunday's results 2019-11-17 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 