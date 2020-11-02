02 Nov

Giant whale tale sculpture saves train from plunging into river

Herman Eloff
A photo taken in Spijkenisse, on 2 November 2020 shows a metro train that shot through a stop block at De Akkers metro station. (Photo: ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A giant sculpture of a whale’s tail stopped a train from plunging into a river.
  • The artwork by Maarten Struijs is positioned at the end of a train track.
  • Made by reinforced polyester and erected in 2002 the sculpture miraculously saved the day.

"I could never have imagined it that way, but it saved the operator’s life. The damage is an afterthought," said artist Maarten Struijs after his sculpture of two whale tails at the end of a railway line stopped a train from plunging into the water below.

"I am amazed that it is so strong. When plastic has stood for 20 years, you don’t expect it to hold up a metro train," Struijs told The Guardian

According to an online report by Dutch News, the metro train serving the town of Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, crashed through the barrier at the end of the track and landed safely on the whale tail sculpture after midnight on Monday morning.

The artwork, Whales Tails, was erected in 2002 by the De Akkers station and is made of reinforced polyester.

The driver managed to safely exit the train. No other passengers were onboard. 

TWITTER USER JOEY BREMER SHARED MORE IMAGES FROM THE SCENE ON TWITTER:

(Sources: The Guardian, Dutch News)

