36m ago

add bookmark

Mick Rock, photographer whose images helped define 70s rock dies at 72

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photographer Mick Rock attends his exhibition StarMan at Foto Museo Cuatro Caminos on 28 March 2018 in Mexico City.
Photographer Mick Rock attends his exhibition StarMan at Foto Museo Cuatro Caminos on 28 March 2018 in Mexico City.
Photo: Victor Chavez/Getty Images

British music photographer Mick Rock, whose iconic images of artists including David Bowie and the Sex Pistols earned him the nickname "the man who shot the 70s", has died aged 72, his family said Friday.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side," his family said in a message posted on his Twitter page.

"He was a photographic poet - a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way.

"He was a mythical creature; the likes of which we shall never experience again."

Johnny Marr, guitarist with British indie group The Smiths, tweeted "Goodbye for now my friend and comrade Mick Rock. The visionary poet," along with a picture of the pair.

Rock was born in west London in 1948 and graduated from the prestigious Cambridge University with a degree in Medieval and Modern Languages.

He developed an interest in photography while at university, shooting local gigs.

Rock went on to create album covers for US rock legends Lou Reed and Iggy Pop along with country star Waylon Jennings.

Other subjects included rapper Snoop Dogg, Daft Punk, Debbie Harry, Ozzie Osbourne and close friend David Bowie.

Queen's iconic video for Bohemian Rhapsody was a recreation of a photograph he took of the band.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mick rockphotographymusic
Events
Jozi Film Festival turns 10 with a bonanza of films to stream and enjoy on-site

23 Sep

Jozi Film Festival turns 10 with a bonanza of films to stream and enjoy on-site
Poetry Africa Festival celebrates 25 years under the theme ‘Unmute: Power to the...

21 Sep

Poetry Africa Festival celebrates 25 years under the theme ‘Unmute: Power to the Poet’
Joburg Theatre takes theatre to the schools by bringing set books to life

21 Sep

Joburg Theatre takes theatre to the schools by bringing set books to life
FNB Art Joburg presents Open City

08 Sep

FNB Art Joburg presents Open City
Where to be next
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo