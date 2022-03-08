KKNK is back in Oudsthoorn: Vaccine certificate or negative Covid test a must for entry

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it's been two years since the KKNK last took place in Oudtshoorn.



The scale of the festival makes it a hotbed for possibly spreading the virus.

Visitors will have to show a vaccine certificate or negative Covid test to enter the premises.

The annual Klein Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK) is back in Oudtshoorn from 29 March to 3 April 2022.



This will be the first time that the festival returns to its pre-pandemic format, but there are some changes that festivalgoers will have to adhere to.

Large-scale events, such as the KKNK 2022, have been identified by health organisations as a specific risk for the transmission of Covid-19.

According to organisers, the "KKNK is committed to implementing, managing and maintaining measures at the KKNK 2022 to limit the risk of transmission of Covid-19."

Those attending the festival will have to either show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen/rapid diagnostic test. These tests can not be dated before 28 March.

Those who have tested positive for Covid within the last three months and have a copy of a positive Covid-19 PCR test conducted by a laboratory authorised by the South African Department of Health will also be allowed into the festival.

The above guidelines do not apply to children younger than 12.

These documents - along with a valid ID, passport or birth certificate - will be verified by festival officials at various checkpoints. Once all checks have been completed visitors will receive an entry token which will allow them entrance to the festival and its events.

"After an absence of two years, the festival is back in Oudsthoorn with the thread of Covid-19 still looming. As festival organisers, we have a responsibility to find the best possible solution to create a safe environment for the large crowd of festivalgoers and all those involved behind the scenes," Hugo Theart, Artistic Director of the KKNK, said in a statement to the media.



"We ask for the public's patience and cooperation in ensuring that all processes run as smoothly as possible - we as the organisers promise to do the same and will do everything within our capacity to ensure a festival of the greatest quality."

Tickets for the KKNK is already on sale on Webtickets.