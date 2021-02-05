BOOK GIVEAWAY| 'A Family Affair' by Sue Nyathi and 'Critical, But Stable' by Angela Makholwa

Arts24 is giving its readers the chance to win a book hamper containing Sue Nyathi's 'A Family Affair' and Angela Makholwa's 'Critical, But Stable'

To stand a chance to win, subscribe to Arts24 as well as our weekly newsletter The Arts24 WrapUp before 28 February, 2021.

The winner will be contacted by email.

Critical, But Stable



No one ever tells you the cost of a perfect life …

The Msibis, the Manamelas and the Jiyas are high-flying married couples who belong to the Khula Society, a social club with investment and glitzy benefits.

The wives are smart, successful in their chosen careers and they lead lifestyles to match – jostling for pole position in the ‘Keeping up with the Khumalos’ stakes. The husbands have had their successes and failures, sometimes keeping dubious company and getting to the top of their fields by whatever means necessary. Beneath the veneer of marital bliss, however, lie many secrets.

What will happen to their relationships when a devastating event affects all their lives?

A Family Affair

Family is complicated …

Meet the Mafus, a close-knit, traditional family with three daughters. As leaders of their church, The Kingdom of God, Pastor Abraham and his wife Phumla are guiding the community of Bulawayo in faith, while trying to keep the different branches of their family intact.

Independent and feisty Xoliswa returns home, after a hiatus abroad, hoping for a fresh start and a chance to steer the family business; rebellious Yandisa has met the love of her life and is finally getting her act together; while dutiful newlywed Zandile is slowly becoming disillusioned with her happily ever after. The Mafus always present a united front, but as their personal lives unravel, devastating secrets are revealed that threaten to tear the family apart.

For how long will they be able to hide behind the façade of a picture-perfect family?

To stand a chance to win both these books, subscribe to Arts24 as well as our weekly newsletter The Arts24 WrapUp before 28 February, 2021.

The winner will be contacted by email.