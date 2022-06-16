'Amazon deaths must be wake-up call for media'

The apparent killings of a British journalist and a Brazilian Indigenous expert in the Amazon were "monstrous" but should inspire the media to follow up their in-depth work on environmental crimes, a colleague said Thursday.



Guardian contributor Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira went missing on 5 June in a remote part of the Amazon that is rife with illegal mining, fishing and logging, as well as drug trafficking.

One of two men arrested over their disappearance has confessed to burying the pair in the jungle, Brazilian police said, after human remains were found.

"This is a horror story that will chill anyone who is a journalist, anyone who cares about the Amazon, about Indigenous people, about our planetary life support systems," The Guardian's global environment editor Jonathan Watts, who is based partly in Brazil, told AFP.

"But I hope it will inspire rather than deter editors and reporters, so that there is even more attention on the stories that Dom cared about," he said.

"I really hope that the work Dom started can be continued and amplified. And that for me would be the only way something decent could come out of something so utterly monstrous."

Phillips, 57, a long-time contributor to The Guardian and other leading international newspapers, was working on a book on sustainable development in the Amazon.

The highly regarded Pereira, 41, was acting as his guide while on leave from his job at the Brazilian government's Indigenous affairs agency.

The father of three had repeatedly reported being threatened by loggers, miners and illegal fishermen.

Pat Venditti, executive director of Greenpeace UK, praised Phillips and Pereira as "brave, passionate and determined men".

In a statement, he said they "were murdered while doing their vital work of shining a light on the daily threats Indigenous Peoples in Brazil face as they defend their land and their rights".

Venditti accused Brazil's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, of giving "political and moral licence for predatory activities in and around Indigenous lands".

"The greatest tribute we can pay Bruno and Dom now is to continue their vital work until all of Brazil's peoples and their forests are fully protected," the Greenpeace official added.