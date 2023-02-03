33m ago

add bookmark

Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

accreditation
Paco Rabanne.
Paco Rabanne.
Photo: Pool BENAINOUS/MARCHETTI/Gamma-Rapho via Ge

Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, known for his eccentric clothing designs and for founding one of the world's best-known fragrance brands, died on Friday at the age of 88. 

Rabanne's death was confirmed to AFP by the parent company of his brand, who said he had "marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on".

"Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamour for dresses made of plastic and metal?" said Jose Manuel Albesa, of Barcelona-based Puig, which owned Rabanne's label since the 1960s.

Rabanne was a key figure in the space-age fashion movement of the 1960s, known for using metal and other unlikely materials in his outfits. 

He teamed up with Puig in 1968 and they released their first fragrance together a year later, leading to a perfume line that remains one of the most globally popular today. 

"A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic," said chairman Marc Puig in the statement. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
paco rabannecelebrity deathscelebrities
For subscribers
Salad dressing, cheesecake and strawberry jam: Celeb cheating scandals

9h ago

Salad dressing, cheesecake and strawberry jam: Celeb cheating scandals
Trafficked S3: Mariana van Zeller uncovers black markets

02 Feb

Trafficked S3: Mariana van Zeller uncovers black markets
Sundance 2023 round-up

02 Feb

Sundance 2023 round-up
10 of the most unbelievable celebrity doppelgängers

01 Feb

10 of the most unbelievable celebrity doppelgängers
Read more here
Showmax
Binge House of the Dragon on Showmax»

8h ago

Binge House of the Dragon on Showmax»
Stream The Real Housewives of Durban S3 now»

8h ago

Stream The Real Housewives of Durban S3 now»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

8h ago

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Feeling spicy? Binge all of This Body Works For Me»

01 Feb

Feeling spicy? Binge all of This Body Works For Me»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo