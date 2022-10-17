Load-shedding declared South African word of the year 2022

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) proclaimed 'Load-shedding' as the 2022 South African Word of the Year.

"The SA Word of the Year reflects the preoccupations of South Africans for that given period, and this year they had to contend with the impact of the energy crisis in the country," PanSALB CEO, Mr Lance Schultz said in a statement.

Other terms that were shortlisted include Inganekwane, Gaslighting, Xenophobia and Phala-phala.

If there's one word in the South African vocabulary that everyone can identify with, it's 'Load-shedding'.



Load-shedding or load·shed·ding [ lohd-shed-ing ] noun The deliberate shutdown of electric power in a part or parts of a power-distribution system, generally to prevent the failure of the entire system when the demand strains the capacity of the system.

Need proof?



On Monday, 17 October, the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) proclaimed 'Load-shedding' as the 2022 South African Word of the Year.

"It should come as no surprise to many South Africans that load-shedding has been the most used word/term in South Africa as the dreaded rolling blackouts instituted by Eskom have largely defined our lived experience in 2022." -- PanSALB CEO, Mr Lance Schultz said in a statement.

Other terms that were shortlisted include Inganekwane, Gaslighting, Xenophobia and Phala-phala.

How is The South African Word of the Year chosen?

"The South African Word of the Year is a word, term, or expression preferred to reflect the passing year in language," PanSALB said in a press statement.

Candidates for SA Word of the Year were reviewed and shortlisted by PanSALB.

Then, the media research company Focal Point tracked the keywords between October 2021 to September 2022. This media data was analysed to determine the prominence of the keywords within the media and to identify the frequency with which they were used in credible print, broadcast and online media.

2022 SA WORD OF THE YEAR — @PanSALB (@PanSALB) October 14, 2022

"Ultimately, the SA Word of the Year reflects the preoccupations of South Africans for that given period, and this year South Africans had to contend with the impact of the energy crisis in the country. The term 'Load-shedding' has superseded the first runner-up, Phala-phala, with over 40 000 clip counts and mentions across a broad range of media," Schultz added.



BREAKDOWN NATION: Eskom's battle to keep the lights on — and what the future holds

Other words/terms submitted and considered included Immigrant, Gender-Based Violence, iSigaxa sendaba, and Wishy wishy.



