2h ago

add bookmark

Repent Ye: UK studio helps ex-fans of Kanye West get rid of their tattoos

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Client Kimberly Westgarth sits at NAAMA Studios, a tattoo removal clinic in Marylebone, ready to have her tattoo picturing Kanye West removed.
Client Kimberly Westgarth sits at NAAMA Studios, a tattoo removal clinic in Marylebone, ready to have her tattoo picturing Kanye West removed.
Photo: AFP
  • NAAMA Studios in London's upmarket Marylebone district is helping former Kanye West fans remove their tattoos of the rapper for free.
  • This included Kimberley Westgarth, who had her upper left arm inked with an image of West's face, with tears of blood from his eyes two years ago.
  • West's populrity has declined after he sparked outrage earlier this month by declaring his "love" of Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Kimberley Westgarth says she was so disgusted by Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic comments that she is getting rid of her tattoo of him.

Two years ago, the 24-year-old architecture student had her upper left arm inked with an image of West's face, with tears of blood from his eyes.

"I loved his music and at the time I did like him as a person. I liked what he stood for, how he stuck up for the bipolar community," she told AFP.

"I did idolise him at the time but obviously people change, so I want him off my skin."

West, now known as Ye, sparked outrage earlier this month by declaring his "love" of Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler.

His rambling, hours-long appearance with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the latter's Infowars livestream saw him kicked off Twitter.

It was the latest in a series of anti-Semitic comments that have seen the troubled one-time titan of fashion and music's commercial relationships crumble.

READ NEXT | Chaos agent Kanye West: 'He attends his torture. He curates and employs it.'

For Westgarth, the comments hit home hard, as her best friend is Jewish.

But she is not spending a penny to get the tattoo of him removed. NAAMA Studios in London's upmarket Marylebone district is doing it for free.

It is providing her with 12 sessions of laser treatment over the course of a year under a special programme it runs called Second Chance

Client Kimberly Westgarth sits at NAAMA Studios, a
Client Kimberly Westgarth sits at NAAMA Studios, a tattoo removal clinic in Marylebone, ready to have her tattoo picturing Kanye West removed.
Client Kimberly Westgarth sits at NAAMA Studios, a
Client Kimberly Westgarth sits at NAAMA Studios, a tattoo removal clinic in Marylebone, ready to have her tattoo picturing Kanye West removed.

Painful past

The initiative was set up to provide the free removal of tattoos that have come to be a constant reminder of an individual's painful past.

That could be tattoos about gang membership, a stretch in prison, a toxic relationship or hate symbols.

It has now been extended to include those of Kanye West. Already, about 100 people have got in touch with NAAMA Studios via their website, said owner Melina Lawson.

Two people have been selected and are receiving treatment, she added.

"It is a journey for the client, especially with any history on their tattoo, especially if you don't like the tattoo or what it represents to you anymore," said Lawson.

"It can be a bit sensitive to the client but as they progress into the treatment, they start to change themselves. They can see that actually it's being removed. They can be something else."

The total cost of removing a tattoo is on average £2 000 (R42k) but varies according to the size of the inking and the number of sessions required.

But the social impact of a removal and the positivity it can bring to a client "is much bigger" than money, said Lawson.

"I was so pleased," said Westgarth.

"I've been looking to get it removed for about a couple of months now and everywhere was so expensive.

"So when I've seen this opportunity, I leapt for this opportunity. And to get it for free - I can't thank them enough."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kanye westcelebritiesarts & culture
For subscribers
2022 in 120 spectacular pics!

15 Dec

2022 in 120 spectacular pics!
10 people who will hog headlines in 2023

13 Dec

10 people who will hog headlines in 2023
Morning Live: The inside story

11 Dec

Morning Live: The inside story
Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series

07 Dec

Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series
Read more here
Showmax
Who's behind the killings in Donkerbos? Stream it now»

13 Dec

Who's behind the killings in Donkerbos? Stream it now»
Stunning fantasy in His Dark Materials S3. New episodes weekly»

13 Dec

Stunning fantasy in His Dark Materials S3. New episodes weekly»
Stream the FIFA World Cup final live on Showmax Pro»

13 Dec

Stream the FIFA World Cup final live on Showmax Pro»
Stream new episode of Donkerbos»

06 Dec

Stream new episode of Donkerbos»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo