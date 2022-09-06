'She's willing to sell her own legacy': Ndaba Mandela on aunt's bid to auction off artefacts

Makaziwe Mandela is defending her right to sell items that belonged to her father, Nelson Mandela.

The SA Heritage Resources Agency says they are heritage items and cannot be sold.

Ndaba Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson, says Makaziwe's actions are "completely wrong", and he will continue to fight for his grandfather's legacy.

Ndaba Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson, has responded to recent reports in which his aunt, Makaziwe Mandela, has claimed the right to sell precious items once belonging to the late former president of South Africa.



On Sunday, City Press reported Makaziwe signed an affidavit defending her right to sell certain artefacts belonging to her father to the highest bidder.

The affidavit was lodged in opposition to a court bid by the SA Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra) and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to repatriate artefacts belonging to the late statesman which they referred to as heritage objects.

In responding papers, Makaziwe argued the artefacts were in fact her own belongings that were not on the Sahra database. "Prior to attempting to exercise any power or control over my property, it has never indicated to me that it intends to declare any of those items in the list to the notice as being 'heritage objects'," read Makaziwe's court papers.

Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, 68, is the eldest daughter of Nelson Mandela and his first wife, Evelyn Mase.

In a statement to News24 on Monday, Ndaba confirmed he too had opened a case against Makaziwe at the Norwood police station in May 2021, stating the items she claimed were hers were allegedly stolen from the Mandela residence.

"Most of the stuff that she's auctioning off is actually stolen from our house, from my grandmother's house. It is not her property," Ndaba said.

He added, however, nothing had come from the case filing.

Ndaba said:

The police system, the criminal justice system of South Africa, have failed me, failed the Mandela family and failed Nelson Mandela himself. Because when I opened this case, the prosecutor refused to take it to court. It's been sitting there since last year when I opened the case in May. And still, every time I call the cops to follow up, the prosecutor refuses to take the matter to court.

Sunday Times Daily reported on 21 January 2022 a case had been opened. "A case of theft was opened at the Norwood police station. Statements were obtained from the witnesses and a warning statement obtained from the suspect.

"The docket was then taken to court for a decision. Police are still waiting for a decision from court," police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo told the publication.

Asked if Ndaba is involved in Sahra's legal action against Makaziwe, the co-founder and chairperson of the Mandela Institute for Humanity said he was not but would like to be.

"I would love to be involved in that, but I don't know how to get involved," he added, saying: "It's their case against her. I've got my own case against her, which clearly, the police have decided not to take seriously."

Ndaba said irrespective of the police's response, he would continue "fighting her" because "what she is doing is completely wrong".

Regarding the family's current relationship with Makaziwe, Ndaba said his aunt was "very defiant", adding: "I can see that it's purely desperation on her part. She clearly needs money, and she's willing to sell her own legacy. She's selling her own legacy, and she's selling her family's legacy."

The chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, said the foundation would not be commenting or releasing a statement on the matter as it was being dealt with by Sahra.

The case comes after the agency stopped an auction of Mandela's Robben Island prison cell key and other items by the US-based Guernsey Auction House earlier this year.

READ MORE | Nelson Mandela Robben Island prison cell keys to be returned to SA - Nathi Mthethwa

According to the affidavit, Makaziwe argued the items - including books, a floral shirt and artworks - belonged to her and was not in the Sahra database.

Sahra said in an affidavit the individuals involved in exporting the items committed a crime and they should have been returned after the auction was stopped.

Per City Press, the court has yet to set a date for the case to be heard in front of a judge.

News24 reached out to Makaziwe on Monday afternoon to afford her the opportunity to respond to the above-mentioned allegations. She refused to give comment and ended the call. News24 also reached out to Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello and will update this article once comment is received.