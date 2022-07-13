8m ago

South African art curator Mark Coetzee has died

Bronwyn McKay
Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

South African art curator, Mark Coetzee has died. 

Luan Nel, gallerist at Nel Gallery in Cape Town confirmed to News24, the former executive director and chief curator of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa died on Tuesday morning.

"His [Mark's] life partner confirmed it yesterday afternoon. Mark died yesterday morning."

A post shared on the official Instagram account of the Miami-based Fredric Snitzer Gallery paid tribute to Coetzee alongside three photos.

"We mourn the loss of dear friend Mark Coetzee, who passed away this morning. He will be sorely missed. RIP Mark," the caption reads.

According to a City Press report, Coetzee resigned from his position as executive director and chief curator of Zeitz Mocaa in May 2018, after he was suspended and investigated for "inappropriate and allegedly abusive behaviour" towards young assistant curators.

According to a biography on the Zeitz Mocaa website, Coetzee's past positions included: Curator, Zeitz Collection (Switzerland), Cultural Specialist, Zeitz Foundation (Kenya), and Adjunct Curator, Palm Springs Art Museum.

Coetzee was also an artist, an art historian and a writer and wrote for publications such as The Huffington Post, Mail & Guardian, Revue Noire and the Sunday Independent. He has also written monograph categories on various artists.

