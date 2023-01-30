2h ago

add bookmark

'24' actor Anne Wersching dead at 45

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anne Wersching.
Anne Wersching.
Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Actor Anne Wersching has died at the age of 45.

According to E! News, a rep for the star confirmed she died on Sunday, 29 January, after battling cancer.

Deadline reports the actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, but continued acting. Her last Instagram post was a snap from the set of The Rookie in August 2022. Busy at work, she also shared photos in costume from the set of Star Trek: Picard.

Other acting roles saw her star in 24, The Vampire Diaries, Bosch, Revolution and Runaways, while she voiced Tess in the popular The Last Of Us video game, which has recently been adapted into a TV series.

Wersching's husband has since released a statement following news of her death. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Stephen Full said.

"She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall." 

He added: "As I drove our boys [the couple share sons Freddie, 12, and Ozzie, 9], the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family…'"  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anne werschingcelebrity deathscelebrities
For subscribers
Harry, Meghan and the move to South Africa that never happened

27 Jan

Harry, Meghan and the move to South Africa that never happened
Sundance returns in a hybrid format for the first time

25 Jan

Sundance returns in a hybrid format for the first time
Gregory Porter's coming to SA!

21 Jan

Gregory Porter's coming to SA!
King Charles' 1994 memoir that ruffled royal feathers

20 Jan

King Charles' 1994 memoir that ruffled royal feathers
Read more here
Showmax
Binge all of the hilarious Tali's Joburg Diary»

21 Jan

Binge all of the hilarious Tali's Joburg Diary»
Critics are raving - binge crime drama Donkerbos»

21 Jan

Critics are raving - binge crime drama Donkerbos»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

21 Jan

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Hope is the key to survival in HBO's The Last of Us»

17 Jan

Hope is the key to survival in HBO's The Last of Us»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo