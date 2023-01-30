'24' actor Anne Wersching dead at 45

Actor Anne Wersching has died at the age of 45.



According to E! News, a rep for the star confirmed she died on Sunday, 29 January, after battling cancer.

Deadline reports the actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, but continued acting. Her last Instagram post was a snap from the set of The Rookie in August 2022. Busy at work, she also shared photos in costume from the set of Star Trek: Picard.

Other acting roles saw her star in 24, The Vampire Diaries, Bosch, Revolution and Runaways, while she voiced Tess in the popular The Last Of Us video game, which has recently been adapted into a TV series.

Wersching's husband has since released a statement following news of her death. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Stephen Full said.

"She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

He added: "As I drove our boys [the couple share sons Freddie, 12, and Ozzie, 9], the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family…'"

