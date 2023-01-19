Actor Julian Sands missing after going hiking on deadly mountain

British actor Julian Sands has gone missing after hiking deadly Mount Baldy in California amid severe winter weather conditions.



Sands is best known for films The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena, Leaving Las Vegas and Ocean's Thirteen, while his popular TV roles saw him playing Vladimir Bierko in 24, Jor-El in Smallville and Yulish Rabitov in Banshee.

According to BBC, the actor has been missing since Friday, 13 January.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they'd begun looking for Sands, but weather conditions halted their search.

"However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits," the statement added.

Ground searches will be scheduled once weather conditions improve.

Authorities had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks – and two hikers did not survive the trek.

Per People, one of them was Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, known as "the dancing hiking queen", who slid to her death.

