UPDATE | Cops on the hunt for suspects after Amapiano producer DJ Sumbody shot dead

Bronwyn McKay
DJ Sumbody
DJ Sumbody
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

UPDATE: 

The SAPS have appealed to the public, "searching for suspects following a shooting in Woodmead where two people died and one was seriously injured, in the early hours of Sunday."

Per a statement from the office of the Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng:

"Police received a complaint about a shooting incident at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive at approximately 00:30.

"Upon arrival at the scene, police found two people inside a VW Golf with gunshot wounds. Both victims, a driver, and a passenger were certified dead on the scene.

"It was reported that the third victim, who was driving a BMW X5, was taken to the nearest medical care center after sustaining gunshot wounds."

"The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage."

Amapiano producer DJ Sumbody has died

Oupa John Sefoka, known as 'DJ Sumbody', has died.

Sumsounds Music confirmed the amapiano pioneer's death in a statement to News24 on Sunday.

"Artist and musician DJ Sumbody has died. Details of his untimely death cannot be released, but the artist named Oupa John Sefoka allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, 20 November."

The statement adds that the Sefoka family "have kindly requested privacy" as "investigations are still ongoing".

Details of the funeral and memorial service will be announced in due course. 

According to his social media activity, DJ Sumbody was scheduled to make an appearance at The Secret Door night club in Pretoria on Saturday night. A video on Instagram Stories shows the Ayep Yep artist smoking a cigar, with the caption, "Back to basics" before his death.

He was scheduled to host an event called the All White Veuve Picnic at Menlyn Maine on Sunday. 

Following news of his death, Twitter lit up with tributes.

