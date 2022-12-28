Bob Marley's grandson and reggae artist Jo Mersa Marley has died

Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley has died. He was 31.



A rep for the late musician confirmed the news of his death to Rolling Stone on Tuesday.

A cause of death has not been revealed; however, TMZ reports asthma-related conditions contributed to his death.

Jo Mersa was Bob Marley's grandson and Stephen Marley's son.

In 2014, he released his debut EP Comfortable, which, according to Rolling Stone, features dancehall, R&B and EDM sounds.

"I am one of the new generation of Marleys, but I am still experimenting at the same time," he told the publication in a 2014 interview. "My plan is to do something new with my roots."

Following the news of Jo Mersa's death, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness shared condolences.

"My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph's friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere," he tweeted. "His untimely passing at the young age of 31y.o. is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation."

Holness added in a follow-up message: "May he find Eternal Peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for each other."

