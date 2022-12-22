Charlbi Dean's cause of death confirmed

Charlbi Dean's cause of death has been confirmed.



News24 reported on the South African model and actor's death in August. At the time, it was largely reported the Triangle of Sadness star, 32, died of an unexpected and sudden illness.

Now, according to a New York City Medical Examiner, Dean died of bacterial sepsis, per People.

The sepsis "was a complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen) due to remote blunt trauma to her torso".

Her death was ruled an accident.

Following news of her sudden death, Dean's brother, Alex Jacobs, spoke out, revealing she previously had her spleen removed, which may have resulted in her being unable to fight off the illness.

Further, the report reveals the bacterial sepsis was caused after she was infected with a bacteria known as Capnocytophaga. The infection is rare; Capnocytophaga develops in the mouths of humans, which are also present in the mouths of dogs and cats. And those with autoimmune issues and without spleens are particularly susceptible.

