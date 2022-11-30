Charlize Theron breaks social media silence after Afrikaans drama to raise funds for African Parks

Charlize Theron has broken her social media silence since calling Afrikaans a "dying language".

On Tuesday, Theron pledged to raise funds that would go towards buying and maintaining bicycles for peer educators of African Parks.

"I'm always blown away to see the motivation young people have to positively impact their communities," Theron wrote on Instagram.

Charlize Theron has shared her first social media post since trending online for making thoughtless comments about the Afrikaans language.



On Tuesday, Theron pledged to raise funds with her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project that would go towards buying and maintaining bicycles for peer educators of African Parks.

African Parks is "a non-profit conservation organisation that takes on the complete responsibility for the rehabilitation and long-term management of national parks in partnership with governments and local communities".

"I'm always blown away to see the motivation young people have to positively impact their communities," Theron wrote on Instagram.

"For these Peer Educators, bicycles have proven catalytic to that impact, enabling these young leaders to travel up to 30km to speak to folks in deeply rural and hard-to-reach areas about safe sex, HIV, STIs, unplanned pregnancy, preventing early childhood marriages, and more."

She added how the initiative works, writing: "This #GivingSeason, CTAOP is raising funds to expand African Parks' fleet of bicycles. Every $250 raised covers the cost of a brand-new bike and its maintenance."

SEE THE POST HERE:

News24 first reported on the South African actor's interview with US podcast Smartless, during which she referred to her home language as a "dying language" and said it was "definitely not helpful".



READ MORE | Charlize Theron's controversial opinion about Afrikaans - 'It's not a very helpful language'

Her remarks received backlash from South Africans, with multiple Afrikaans actors, fans and language experts weighing in.

READ MORE | Is Afrikaans dying and useless, like Charlize Theron says? Experts weigh in

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



