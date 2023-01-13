Die Antwoord find themselves in the middle of yet another cultural appropriation storm

Controversial South African rap group Die Antwoord has come under fire for participating with the Baruch troupe in the annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival.

In a statement to News24, Baruch leader Claude Jonas confirmed Die Antwoord's involvement but did not want to add anything further.



The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association meanwhile said they were unaware of the rap duo's involvement but added, "we are rebuilding an inclusive carnival for all."

The annual event, which typically takes place on the second day of the new year, returned on Monday, 2 January 2023, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus.

About 20 000 performers, divided into dozens of troupes, marched in the city centre while playing music and dancing for the annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival.

One of these troupes was Baruch, described as "an NPO that helps and assists the community and develops raw talent within the community through a music school that teaches the reading of music, wind instruments, dance and more," by group leader Claude Jonas.

On 31 December, Die Antwoord announced on Instagram that it had teamed up with Baruch and recorded the group's theme song that would feature in the annual parade.

"Die Antwoord are SUPER honoured that BARUCH asked us to create their theme song with them this year!" read the caption alongside a photo of the musicians posing with group members. "We made this song really fast in a wild creative explosion! It was so much fun working with this fresh-ass MEGA CREW! We hope you guys enjoy the track as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Photos shared by Die Antwoord on Sunday show the rapping duo participating in the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade.



"Thank you to the BARUCH crew for inviting us to parade with them this year! It was a magical start to the year! Happy 2023!" Read the caption to one of the posts.

LISTEN TO THE THEME SONG HERE:

Following the posts, social media users called Die Antwoord out for participating in a cultural tradition they do not belong to.



The Tweede Nuwer Jaar celebration has its roots in colonial times when slaves - some of whom were forcibly brought to Africa's southern tip from Southeast Asia - were allowed to relax the day after New Year's Day.

They used the time off to dress up, dance and sing.

This is not the first time Die Antwoord has been accused of cultural appropriating.



In an op-ed for The Conversation, Adam Haupt, discusses how the rap duo used "class privilege, social capital and networks to ensure that it succeeded" by "'borrowing' heavily from Kaaps (also known as Afrikaaps) and from Afrikaans hip-hop."



"Die Antwoord could appropriate this music because it had the power to do so. But its appropriation went beyond performing verbal stereotypes. It was also embodied, for example, in Ninja adorning his body with particular Cape gang tattoos," Haupt continues.

Muneeb Gambino, a spokesperson for the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, confirmed to News24 that the association was not aware of Die Antwoord's involvement, nor do they have control of who troupes invite to participate in the parade.



"Troupes don't have to ask our permission to include people in their teams. They are at liberty to include who they want, quite frankly," Gambino said, adding, "From the association's perspective, we are politically agnostic. We are religiously agnostic. And we are rebuilding an inclusive carnival for all."

When asked about Die Antwoord's involvement, Baruch's Jonas said:

"We invited Die Antwoord to do a theme song with us, and we invited them to walk with us. They are very, very good people if you get to know them. They are down-to-earth and very community orientated. We don't want to comment anything further."

News24 has reached out to Die Antwoord for comment, which will be added if and when it is received.

The rap-rave group, made up of Waddy Jones (Ninja) and Anri du Toit (Yolandi Visser), made headlines in April 2022 after facing serious allegations of child abuse and exploitation by their adopted son.

Gabriel "Tokkie" du Preez shared his story in a News24 expose, revealing details about his sordid childhood with the music stars.

