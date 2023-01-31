2h ago

DJ Fresh addresses Metro FM exit: 'I was fired because I refused to apologise'

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
Photo: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images
  • DJ Fresh has spoken out about his axing from Metro FM in 2019.
  • The DJ was fired following "unsuccessful engagements" after a #FreshBreakfast listener complained about his usage of words during the show.
  • However, he said he does not think he was fired because of his language but, instead, for refusing to apologise.

Veteran radio presenter DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, opened up about why he was fired from radio station Metro FM in 2019.

He opened up about this while discussing alleged toxicity at the SABC, during a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. DJ Fresh was standing in for MacG, who reportedly had an eye infection.

He said:

"I don't think I was fired for the word. I was fired because I refused to apologise for using the word. I wasn't fired for the word; I was suspended for the word. I was suspended for, I think, a month. So, like I keep saying, that suspension, for a month, was punishment."

DJ Fresh landed in hot water at the radio station and was taken off-air after a #FreshBreakfast listener complained about the language used during the show. After suspension, the SABC immediately terminated his contract, citing "unsuccessful engagements" between him and SABC Radio Management.

In a statement, the public broadcaster said DJ Fresh's conduct led to it being found guilty and sanctioned by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for contravention of clause 6 of the BCCSA's code of conduct. His language reportedly also brought the SABC into disrepute.

"The BCCSA said there was no transgression 'cause the word doesn't exist," he said to Phenduka. "You can't punish someone for a word that doesn't exist."

The DJ said he would have had no problem apologising if he had been told to do so before being suspended. "Had they said apologise immediately, I would've done that, but you punish me first, and I must come back and say I'm sorry?"

READ MORE | DJ Fresh contract terminated: SABC says he didn't want to apologise, he says he did - Who is lying?

In his conversation with Phenduka, DJ Fresh said, "it feels great being behind a mic," adding, "I'm supposed to be out of town, but I was like, listen, this is a great opportunity. I love the mic; I miss the mic."

He continued: 

"I was supposed to be back on radio in April, but the shit I'm working on, I can't do radio this year. Hopefully, next year April, unless they let me do the show remotely this year, then we can do the show this year."

He did not disclose which station he was supposed to join but said it was a brand-new show.

READ MORE | DJ Fresh to start new job on 1 August after leaving Metro FM



