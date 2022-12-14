Ellen DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 40, has died

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died at the age of 40.

The star is suspected to have died by suicide from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death, saying in a statement: "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Stephen Boss, better known by his stage name tWitch, has died. He was 40 years old.

According to TMZ, law enforcement said the star's wife Allison Holker, with whom he hosts Disney+'s Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, told police Tuesday tWitch had left home without his car, and it was unlike him.

They later responded to a shooting at an LA hotel where the star was found dead, the publication reports.

He is suspected to have died by suicide from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Holker later confirmed his death in a statement to People, saying: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.



"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."





"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

tWitch, a dancer, rose to fame in 2008 when he was runner-up on So You Think Can Dance. He'd later return to judge the show.



He went on to star in films including Magic Mike XXL as well as multiple movies in the Step Up franchise.

He was best known, however, for being the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he became an executive producer in 2020 following claims of a toxic workplace from employees.

tWitch stayed on the show until it ended earlier this year.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



