Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa says legal proceedings are in progress amid cheating scandal

Justice Huni has denied allegations that he and actor and media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa are in a relationship.

His wife, Valentine Bango, broke the news of the alleged affair at the end of 2022, adding that Huni informed her about it because he wanted Mlotshwa as a second wife.

Mlotshwa says legal proceedings are in progress.

Huni's wife, Valentine Bango, broke the news of the alleged affair between the pair on social media at the end of last year. In a series of posts, Bango claimed that Huni informed her about the alleged affair, which went on "for years" when Huni allegedly told her he wanted to marry Mlotshwa as his second wife.



Days later, an alleged audio leak of a conversation between Bango and Mlotshwa went viral on social media.



In the press statement, Huni denied Bango's allegations, adding that he and Mlotshwa had been friends since their teens and business associates.



"I categorically deny everything stated about Enhle pertaining to the nature of mine and Enhle's relationship. She, unfortunately, got herself into a messy issue and, as a friend, covered for me, unaware it would lead to this unfortunate event. I regrettably understand that my statement could be moments too late and a narrative built already about her. She is one of the boys and covered for me. She does not deserve any of this. I will, throughout the process, assist in clarifying any more illegal footage from a significant other."



Huni further said it was a matter which needed to be handled within his household, similarly to how other issues had been addressed in the past, without extending them to a third party.



In response to a media query, Mlotshwa told News24: "Legal proceedings in progress. We reserve our right not to comment or engage at this time until further notice."

