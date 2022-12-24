Faithless singer Maxi Jazz, 65, has died

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of dance group Faithless, has died. He was 65.

The group confirmed the singer died on Friday night in a statement on Facebook.

"We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music. He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him. He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius."

Faithless was formed in 1995 and is best known for its trance hit Insomnia.



They have headlined some of the biggest festivals in the world, including Glastonbury.

