27m ago

add bookmark

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz, 65, has died

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Maxi Jazz from Faithless.
Maxi Jazz from Faithless.
Photo: Rob Ball/WireImage/Getty Images

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of dance group Faithless, has died. He was 65.

The group confirmed the singer died on Friday night in a statement on Facebook.

"We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music. He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him. He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius."

Faithless was formed in 1995 and is best known for its trance hit Insomnia.

They have headlined some of the biggest festivals in the world, including Glastonbury.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
maxi jazzcelebrity deathsfaithless
For subscribers
Our top 20 best albums of 2022

23 Dec

Our top 20 best albums of 2022
OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan

23 Dec

OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan
Meet Spanish singing sensation Rosalía

23 Dec

Meet Spanish singing sensation Rosalía
SA TV in 2022

23 Dec

SA TV in 2022
Read more here
Showmax
What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»

19 Dec

What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»
Countdown to Christmas with this heartwarming movie collection»

19 Dec

Countdown to Christmas with this heartwarming movie collection»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

19 Dec

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Who's behind the killings in Donkerbos? Stream it now»

13 Dec

Who's behind the killings in Donkerbos? Stream it now»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo