From Paris with love: Andile and Tamia Mpisane take France's capital on first anniversary

Soccer club chairperson Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia are in Paris to celebrate their first anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony last year. They welcomed their first child, Miaandy, earlier this year.

The Mpisanes flew out to France last week and have shared several loved-up photos of themselves since their arrival.

"Happy 1 year anniversary to us," Andile wrote in the caption to a photo of him and Tamia.

SEE THEIR PHOTOS HERE:

Days before leaving, Tamia celebrated her 26th birthday. She said her day "was so perfect".



"My hubby flew my friends in from Johannesburg to Durban and planned a surprise birthday dinner for me. The thought, effort and planning that went into it all," Tamia wrote in the caption of photos celebrating her special day upon her return to SA. "Thank you to everyone that was in on it and to my friends for taking the time out to come to spend 24hrs in Durban."

"Thank you, my love, for constantly proving that actions will always speak louder than words."

SEE THEIR PHOTOS HERE:

READ MORE | WATCH | Andile and Tamia Mpisane's baby gets royal welcome home

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



