Gabrielle Union recalls life-changing water ritual in Ghana

Gabrielle Union shared more details of her recent trip to Africa with her family.

The actor shared that she and Wade participated in a ritual during which they bathed in the Last Bath river, where slaves would bathe before being taken into slave ships.

They also received Ghanian names; "Sarfoa for me and Kwesi for D," she said.

Union and her family also travelled to Zanzibar, Namibia and South Africa earlier this month to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Union and her family travelled to Zanzibar, Ghana, Namibia and South Africa earlier this month to celebrate her 50th birthday.

In an interview with iNews UK – while promoting the new Disney animation Strange World – Union spoke about a life-changing experience they had while visiting Ghana.



"We had a chance to physically get into the river and say our prayers and call to our ancestors... a few years ago, they had done a ceremony so that I could have my child, and they did a similar ceremony for my husband and I this time round," Union says, referring to Last Bath, where slaves used to bathe before being taken into slave ships.

Before partaking in the ritual, Union and Wade were given Ghanian names: "Sarfoa for me and Kwesi for D".

"We were all separate from each other, and in the distance, I see D with his arms outstretched as one of the chiefs pours water on him. Next thing I know, he lets out a scream," Union continues to explain their experience.

"Some people are crying; some are silently weeping; some are anguished. It's a boiling day, and as we walk out of the water, the skies open up, and it's a torrential downpour out of the blue."

After the experience, Union said she had never felt clearer about her life's purpose.

"I'd never been more clear. My soul has never felt cleaner or lighter. It's my superhero origin story. If you thought I was a troublemaker before, you have no fucking idea what's coming."

During their visit to South Africa, Wade got multiple new tattoos, including the SA flag, Union's initials and his Ghanian name.



