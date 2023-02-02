1h ago

Gisele Bündchen breaks her silence on Tom Brady's retirement news months after split

  • Gisele Bündchen left a comment on Tom Brady's retirement video on Wednesday wishing him "only wonderful things".
  • Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL on Wednesday and said this time it's "for good".
  • Brady's retirement comes months after his split from the supermodel with his footballing career thought to have played a part in their separation.

Gisele Bündchen is "sincerely happy" for ex Tom Brady amid his retirement from the NFL.

The sports star announced his second retirement Wednesday in an emotional video, saying he was done "for good".

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so, I... really thank you guys... so much," he said, choking up, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Brady's retirement comes months after his split from the supermodel who he was married to for 13 years.

At the time, insiders said for much of their marriage Brady was "busy following his passion", leaving Bündchen feeling like "he wasn't hearing what she was saying".

But leaving a comment on his video, his ex only had positive vibes.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen, who shares two children with the former footballer, wrote.

A source further tells People the Brazilian star is "sincerely happy" for her ex.

"The welfare and happiness of the children" remain her top priority.

"Keeping a positive attitude about Tom and her career is part of what you do as a parent. They are sharing their kids and spreading the love between them, so they grow up as normal kids with two caring parents."  


