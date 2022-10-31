Government pays tribute to Jeremy Mansfield: 'He has left an indelible mark on South African radio'

The South African government has sent its "deepest condolences to family, friends, and colleagues" following the death of Jeremy Mansfield.



Mansfield died on Monday morning after battling terminal liver cancer, his close friend and former colleague, Samantha Cowen, confirmed on Facebook.

"Mansfield contributed immensely to the world of entertainment via the radio as a communication platform. He has left an indelible mark on South African radio." -- GCIS Director General Phumla Williams said on the death of the radio veteran

The press statement continued to point out Mansfield's "dynamic presence on radio and for his role in raising funds for charity".



Tributes poured in on social media, including from those who worked with Mansfield throughout his career.

Hot 102.7FM – where Mansfield worked for three years before announcing he would take a sabbatical in 2021 – remembered Mansfield as "South Africa's first-ever shock jock".

Funeral and memorial details for Mansfield have not yet been released.

