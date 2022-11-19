Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde break up – reports

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up.



The pair were first linked in January 2021, after Wilde announced her split from Jason Sudeikis two months prior.

Split rumours have circulated about the couple since the release of Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and co-starred alongside Styles in September.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship is no longer as it was – the pair have reportedly split.

The former couple – who co-starred in the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling – called it quits after about two years of dating, E! News confirmed on Friday.

According to a source, it was an "amicable decision".

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," the source told People.

Styles and Wilde were first linked in January 2021 after they were photographed holding hands. A source confirmed that they had been an item "for a few weeks".

Wilde was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. News that she and the Ted Lasso star quietly ended their nine-year relationship surfaced in November 2020, after Styles joined the cast of Don't Worry Darling.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.

After keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, Wilde addressed rumours that she left Sudeikis for Styles in an interview with Vogue magazine for their January 2022 issue.



"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realise is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love," she said at the time.

While at the start of the year, Wilde and Styles appeared to be going strong, the release of their film in September was marred by onset controversy leading fans to believe there was trouble in paradise.

OPINION | Don't Worry Darling, I can explain why Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine

In October, Wilde and Sudeikis' former nanny to their two children gave a bombshell interview to the Daily Mail, sharing intimate details about their tumultuous relationship leading up to their split.

Still, Styles and Wilde put up a united front, assuring their relationship was going strong, only for it to end a month later.

"They're still very close friends," the source told People after their breakup. A friend added, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."



