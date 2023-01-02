Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after snow ploughing accident

Jeremy Renner is reportedly in "critical but stable" condition after being involved in a weather-related accident.



"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today," Renner's rep confirmed with Variety on Sunday. "His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care."

The location of Renner's accident is still unknown; however, the Avengers actor has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, which, according to Reno Gazette Journal, received heavy snowfall due to a storm on Near Year's Eve.

Renner is currently starring in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown, which is debuting its second season in January. He also recently teased an unscripted series he's starring in at Disney Plus in 2023 called Rennervations.

