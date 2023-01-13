4h ago

Hollywood pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: 'May she be at peace, resting with her son and father'

Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
  • Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday hours after being hospitalised. She was 54.
  • News of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley's daughter's death triggered an immediate outpouring of grief from fans and famous friends.
  • "Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight," said Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, who also starred in the biopic Elvis.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday hours after being hospitalised. She was 54.

Presley had been rushed to a California hospital's intensive care unit for cardiac arrest.

Priscilla Presley - Lisa Marie's mother and the iconic crooner's wife for six years until their divorce in 1973 - said in a statement to People: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

Presley was found "unresponsive" by her housekeeper at home Thursday morning in the celebrity-studded Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, TMZ reported.

Presley's ex-husband, Danny Keough, who also lives at the property, performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital. She was put in an induced coma and on life support before her death.

As recently as Tuesday, Priscilla and Lisa Marie were seen together at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, where Austin Butler was awarded Best Actor in a drama for his turn as The King in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis.

News of the musician's death triggered an immediate outpouring of grief from fans and famous friends.

"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight... It's too much," said Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, who also starred in Elvis.

"How heartbreaking. I hope she is at peace in her dad's arms," tweeted singer LeAnn Rimes.

Leah Remini echoed similar sentiments and tweeted: "I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

"Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you, but I know I'll see you again," wrote actor John Travolta on Instagram.

Saluting Lisa Marie as "another bright star" that has died, Octavia Spencer tweeted: "My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

Linda Thompson, Elvis' ex-girlfriend who earlier in the day had said she was "fervently praying" for Lisa Marie to pull through, posted a childhood photo of the star with her father, captioning it: "My heart is too heavy for words."


