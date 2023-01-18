'Hometown girl' Demi-Leigh Tebow shares 'places to see and things to do in Cape Town'

Demi-Leigh Tebow shared her favourite "places to see and things to do in Cape Town".

The South African pageant queen and her husband, Tim Tebow, spent the recent festive season in her country of birth.

Included in her list of places to visit were vineyards, beaches and markets.

Demi-Leigh Tebow has shared her favourite "places to see and things to do in Cape Town".

While the South African pageant queen now resides in Florida, USA, she and her husband, pro footballer Tim Tebow spent the recent festive season in her country of birth.

READ MORE | SA pageant queens Demi-Leigh Tebow and Rolene Strauss reunite for a game of golf

Alongside a carousel of their trip, Tebow listed various locations that she recommends to those travelling around the Western Cape.

"Vineyards," she wrote. "Even if you're not a wine lover, they're still so beautiful to see & have great restaurants!"

Under "views", Tebow listed Boulders Beach, Paternoster and Camps Bay, among others, while "day trips" included Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Hout Bay.

Tebow also listed fresh markets that her followers should check out, including the Oranjezicht City Farmers Market – "so many fun farmers markets, but this is my favourite!"

SEE THE POST HERE:

The former Miss South Africa previously shared a clip summing up her time spent in the country.



"One month of moments in SA in just one minute!" she wrote in the caption.

"A really, really special trip home this past month, celebrating Christmas with my parents and Tim, showing my girls some of my favourite places and reuniting with some old friends. Leaving SA is hard, but I'm so happy to be back with my pups and husband and ready to take on all this year has in store."

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



