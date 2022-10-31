57m ago

Hot 102.7FM mourns the death of Jeremy Mansfield

Bronwyn McKay
Jeremy Mansfield
Photo: Gallo Images
  • Hot 102.7FM has paid tribute to Jeremy Mansfield following news of his death.
  • "Jeremy really did change the South African radio landscape," the station's managing director, Lloyd Madurai, said in a statement.
  • Mansfield died on Monday morning after battling terminal liver cancer.

Jeremy Mansfield died on Monday morning after battling terminal liver cancer. He was 59.

Following news of his death, Hot 102.7FM – where Mansfield worked for three years before announcing he would take a sabbatical in 2021 – paid tribute to the radio legend.

"Jeremy really did change the South African radio landscape and was the benchmark for so many other radio presenters who came after him," Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of Hot 102.7FM, said in a statement to News24.

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in for Jeremy Mansfield: 'Rest in peace legend' 

Lloyd Madurai with Jeremy Mansfield.

Per a press statement, Mansfield enjoyed a long and distinguished radio career but also derived particular enjoyment from his involvement in philanthropic projects. One of them was Hot FM's Hot Cares Christmas, a CSI initiative that has changed many lives and put smiles on the faces of so many less-fortunate people.

"I saw that first-hand when we worked together at 94.7 Highveld Stereo (now 947), with Jeremy pushing the boundaries every day and becoming South Africa's first-ever 'shock jock', with the talent to go with it," Madurai added.

"He leaves an enormous void in the industry. But, we are comforted by the incredible impact Jeremy had on South African radio, shaking up the establishment and leaving his mark in the most entertaining and heart-warming way. The Hot family says, 'Go well, our friend, and know that you made a difference'."

ALSO READ | Remembering the master of the mic: A tribute to Jeremy Mansfield 


