'Hysterically funny' Kirstie Alley's final Instagram post showed 'joy' and true dedication to fans

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Kirstie Alley.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kirstie Alley died Monday at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer. 

Tributes came pouring in for the actor, including from her Look Who's Talking co-star, John Travolta, as well as her Cheers family, with Ted Danson calling her "hysterically funny" and Rhea Pearlman saying:

"Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless."

Alley's final, personal Instagram post showed exactly that – along with her dedication to her fans.

In September, the star posted she was joining platform Cameo, and fans could request "funny" or "sincere" messages from her.

She says in a clip shared on her profile: "Hi, it's me, Kirstie, and a bunch of you have asked me to do these greetings, and I always do what you ask me to do."

With what sounds like a baby in the background, she then joked in true Kirstie Alley fashion that she'd "had a new baby".

"If you want something funny or you want something sincere — I will really try to be sincere — like, 'Hi, I love you,' or 'Merry Christmas,' or 'I want a divorce'…

"Whatever you need, I'll deliver. Peace out," she signed off.  


Read more on:
kirstie alleycelebrities
