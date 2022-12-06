'Hysterically funny' Kirstie Alley's final Instagram post showed 'joy' and true dedication to fans

Kirstie Alley died Monday at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer.
Tributes came pouring in for the actor, including from her Look Who's Talking co-star, John Travolta, as well as her Cheers family, with Ted Danson calling her "hysterically funny" and Rhea Pearlman saying:
Alley's final, personal Instagram post showed exactly that – along with her dedication to her fans.
In September, the star posted she was joining platform Cameo, and fans could request "funny" or "sincere" messages from her.
She says in a clip shared on her profile: "Hi, it's me, Kirstie, and a bunch of you have asked me to do these greetings, and I always do what you ask me to do."
With what sounds like a baby in the background, she then joked in true Kirstie Alley fashion that she'd "had a new baby".
"If you want something funny or you want something sincere — I will really try to be sincere — like, 'Hi, I love you,' or 'Merry Christmas,' or 'I want a divorce'…
"Whatever you need, I'll deliver. Peace out," she signed off.