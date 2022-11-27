Irene Cara, star of 1980s classics Fame and Flashdance, dead at 63

Oscar- and Grammy-winning actor and singer-songwriter Irene Cara has died. She was 63.



Irene Cara, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning actor and singer-songwriter best known for her work in the 1980s cult movies Flashdance and Fame, has died, her publicist said on Saturday.



Cara, 63, died at her Florida home, her publicist Judith Moose said in a statement posted on Twitter, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

"She was a beautiful gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," the statement read.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

Cara's career in show business began at an early age and spanned theatre, television, music and film. The artist got her big break in 1980 when she was cast to play Coco Hernandez in the iconic movie-musical Fame, which chronicled the vicissitudes of a group of New York City high schoolers.



The musical drama's title song, sung by Cara, would go on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song and earned the artist two Grammy Awards nominations, among other recognitions.

Cara's rise to Hollywood stardom continued in the following years. In 1983 she co-wrote and sang the title song for the blockbuster movie Flashdance, which landed Cara the coveted Academy Award for Best Original Song and became one of the defining songs of the decade.

Moose, the publicist, said a memorial for Cara's fans "will be planned at a future date," and funeral services for the artist are pending.



Tributes to Cara poured in on social media on Saturday.

"Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease," musician Lenny Kravitz said on Twitter.

Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/7cpCUY1aI1 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 26, 2022

My Heart Is Broken. ??#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME! ???? #FAME pic.twitter.com/ZUnOfGngFT — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 26, 2022

Ok if people know me they know “Sparkle” and “Fame” were two of my fav movies. Cause of this woman. I thought one day I would maybe meet her?? She was so talented! This business wasn’t kind to her but in my eyes she will always be a legend! Rest in sweet Peace Angel! Irene Cara! pic.twitter.com/NuXgn2F9nt — Leslie Jones ?? (@Lesdoggg) November 26, 2022

#ireneCara she was one of the reasons I am here today! She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power! pic.twitter.com/d9LUCtFsC2 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 26, 2022