Jay Leno breaks collarbone and ribs in motorcycle accident 2 months after garage explosion

Bronwyn McKay
  • Jay Leno insists he is "okay" after being involved in a motorcycle accident two months after suffering severe burns in a garage explosion.
  • "Just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So, I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps," he revealed in a recent interview.
  • In November, the 72-year-old sustained "serious" injuries to the left side of his face after a gasoline fire broke out in his private garage.

Jay Leno insists he is "okay" after being involved in a motorcycle accident two months after suffering severe burns in a garage explosion

When asked how he's been feeling since his November hospitalisation for the burns, Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that he was injured in another accident "just last week".

"It's so funny you should say that. That was the first accident. Okay? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So, I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

After sharing the revelation, Leno added that despite his injuries, "I'm okay. I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

Elaborating on what happened, Leno said he was test-driving one of his motorcycles when he smelled gas. 

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," the 72-year-old added. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

Leno continued that he decided to keep the incident private after receiving overwhelming attention after his November accident. 

The former Tonight Show host sustained "serious" injuries to the left side of his face after a gasoline fire broke out in his private garage.

News24 reported Leno required skin grafts for significant burns from the explosion involving a vintage car.

In an interview with People after returning home from the hospital, Leno shared more about the incident, saying, "It felt exactly like my face was on fire. Maybe like the most intense sunburn you've ever had, that'd be fair to say."

