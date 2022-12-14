1h ago

Jay Leno on garage explosion: 'My face was on fire'

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
  • Jay Leno sustained serious burns to his face, chest and hands when a fire erupted in his garage.
  • The motoring enthusiast reveals he was working on a clogged fuel line in the undercarriage of a 1907 White Steam Car when the accident happened.
  • Leno, whose face was covered in gasoline, says: "It felt exactly like my face was on fire."

Jay Leno was underneath one of his vintage cars covered in gasoline when a fire erupted in his garage.

The US talk show host was rushed to hospital with burns to his face, chest and hands.

After requiring multiple skin grafts, Leno was released from hospital 10 days later, and now, for the first time, is opening up about the incident.

Posing for People with his much-loved motor vehicles, he says: "When you work with cars, you have a lot of accidents. But this is bigger than most."

The star reveals he and friend, Dave Killackey, were working on a clogged fuel line in the undercarriage of a 1907 White Steam Car, when the accident happened.

He explains: "With a steam car, you have gasoline, but you also have a vaporiser which is heated by a pilot light to turn water into steam. He said while attempting to unclog the line, "I got a face full of gasoline". "I knew how close I was to the pilot light, and I thought, 'Uh oh.'"

"It felt exactly like my face was on fire. Maybe like the most intense sunburn you've ever had, that'd be fair to say."

"I'm not a panicky guy, but I knew if I breathed in I could scorch my lungs," he says. "I was under the car maybe 10 seconds before Dave pulled me out. Any longer than that I could have lost my eye."

Through it all, Leno's doctor and all his famous friends who came to see him, said he hadn't lost his sense of humour.

He jokes about the fact that he refused any pain medication amid his recovery: "The pain is a reminder that I'm an idiot!"

And of returning to the standup stage just six days after he left the hospital, he comments: "It kind of gave my career a shot in the arm because it's like, 'Let's go see him before he burns up again.'"  


