Jennifer Lopez gushes about 'true love' Ben Affleck, opens up about Jennifer Garner in new interview

Jennifer Lopez is Vogue's December cover star.

I n an extensive interview with the publication, she opens up about how she and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance and how they're co-parenting with their exes.

She also reveals how "living out loud" in the early 2000s with Affleck "turned out to really bite us" as she talks about finding their "real love" again.

Jennifer Lopez is getting loud about how she intends to live her life in an extensive interview with Vogue.

Ironically, the star shares: "In the beginning, I was of the mind that I could say or do anything. I was from the Bronx, and who didn't say what they thought there?"

She speaks of her relationship with Ben Affleck in the 2000s, adding: "We were so young and so in love at that time, really very carefree, with no kids, no attachments. And we were just living our lives, being happy and out there. It didn't feel like we needed to hide from anybody or be real discreet. We were just living out loud, and it turned out to really bite us. There was a lot underneath the surface there, people not wanting us to be together, people thinking I wasn't the right person for him."

The A-list couple rekindled their romance in 2021 before tying the knot in Vegas earlier this year. One month later, they celebrated their union in front of family and friends in Georgia.

JLo has taken Affleck's last name – "I just feel like it's romantic...It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl," she comments. Though many still wonder about the star's split from Alex Rodriguez, she explains that shortly after things ended between them, Affleck, who'd also called it quits with Ana de Armas, reached out.



The actor was asked by a magazine to give a comment about the star – read what he had to say here – and wanted to let her know. They kept in contact, and things progressed from there.

She says:

"Obviously, we weren't trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real."

The two have since done a good job blending their families – JLo shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with Jennifer Garner.

The singer says Garner is "an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together".

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she says of their family coming together. "They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

In the interview, Affleck also shares a bit about his partner and what drew him back to her.



He says:

"There is something innately, magically kind and good and full of love at the heart of who Jennifer is. That's exactly the person I remember from 20 years ago. Maybe she sees all the changes she's made, whereas when I see her, mostly I just see someone who has retained, against the odds, the thing about her that always made her the most incredible to me: a heart that seems boundless with love. She is my idea of the kind of person I want to be."

