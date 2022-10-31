Jeremy Mansfield: A life in pictures

Jeremy Mansfield
Photo: Gallo Images/Herman Verwey
South African radio legend Jeremy Mansfield has died. He was 59.
Close friend and former colleague Samantha Cowen confirmed Mansfield died "just before dawn" on Monday morning "surrounded by family and friends and boundless love".
Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. In August, he revealed his diagnosis was terminal.
Of all the media ventures Mansfield is known for, his presence on the radio was most prominent.
He was, however, also involved in several charitable organisations, published two cookbooks, made multiple public appearances at sporting events and showcased his comedic genius as a serial prankster.
We look at Jeremy Mansfield's career in pictures:
Jeremy Mansfield landed third place for his cookbook, Zhoozsh! Gourmand World Cookbook award for the best cookbook worldwide in April 2008.
Photo: Gallo Images
Jeremy Mansfield from 94.7 Highveld Stereo trains at the Morningside Virgin Active for the coming Pick-a-Pay 94.7 Cycle Challenge on 14 May 2010.
Photo: Gallo Images/Nova/Nerissa Korb
Jeremy Mansfield from 94.7 Highveld Stereo taking ballet lessons at the South African Ballet Theatre on 21 January 2009.
Photo: Gallo Images
Jeremy and Jacqui Mansfield pose with their cookbook Zhoozsh in April 2008.
Photo: Gallo Images
Jeremy Mansfield at Cape Town's Good Food and Wine Show on 2 June 2011 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
Jeremy Mansfield from 94.7 Highveld Stereo talks about being one of the voices for the new Toy Story animation movie in the radio studio on 14 May 2010.
Photo: Gallo Images/Herman Verwey
Jeremy Mansfield during the Super 14 match between Lions and Sharks from Coca Cola Park Stadium on 17 April 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Photo: Dominic Barnardt/Gallo Images
Radio presenters Darren Simpson, Jeremy Mansfield and Greame Joffy during the Super 14 match between the Auto & General Lions and Vodacom Cheetahs from Coca-Cola Park in Johannesburg on 13 February 2009.
Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Melinda Bam and Jeremy Mansfield during Miss Universe Farewell in South Africa on 28 August 2013.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Jeremy Mansfield during Miss Universe Farewell in South Africa on 28 August 2013.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Jeremy Mansfield during the Skyfall Movie Premier on 22 November 2013.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Aki Anastasiou interviews Jeremy Mansfield while protesting against the Protection of State Information Act outside Primedia House on 29 November 2011.
Photo: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd
Radio and TV personalities, Jeremy Mansfield and Sam Cowen during the launch of her book, Good Enough Mother at Pomadoro Restuarant in Morningside, Johannesburg on 16 October 2007.
Photo: Gallo Images/Kevin Sutherland
