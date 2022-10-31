Jeremy Mansfield: A life in pictures

South African radio legend Jeremy Mansfield has died. He was 59.

Close friend and former colleague Samantha Cowen confirmed Mansfield died "just before dawn" on Monday morning "surrounded by family and friends and boundless love".

Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. In August, he revealed his diagnosis was terminal.

Of all the media ventures Mansfield is known for, his presence on the radio was most prominent.

He was, however, also involved in several charitable organisations, published two cookbooks, made multiple public appearances at sporting events and showcased his comedic genius as a serial prankster.

We look at Jeremy Mansfield's career in pictures: