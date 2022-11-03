Jeremy Mansfield laid to rest in private funeral

Jeremy Mansfield will be laid to rest in a private funeral, followed by a public memorial service.

The veteran radio personality's funeral will take place on Thursday, and the memorial will be next week.

Mansfield died on Monday after battling terminal lung cancer. He was 59.

Jeremy Mansfield will be laid to rest in a private funeral, followed by a public memorial service.

The veteran radio personality died on Monday after battling terminal lung cancer. He was 59.

On Tuesday, his longtime friend and former colleague Samantha Cowen announced that a private funeral with only close family and friends in attendance would take place this week.

News24 confirms the funeral is taking place on Thursday.

Cowen added in her Facebook post that "a larger, accessible memorial" is currently being organised to ensure "as many as possible can stream/attend".

More details will be shared soon.

READ THE FACEBOOK POST HERE:

Following his death, Mansfield's friends and colleagues paid tribute to the man affectionately known as the master of the mic.



David O'Sullivan, who had known Mansfield for over 30 years, spoke fondly of his friend and shared Mansfield's dying wish."When I saw him last week ... where we knew he was dying, he said, 'Look, I just want people to be happy. People mustn't be sad.'"

READ MORE | David O'Sullivan pays tribute to Jeremy Mansfield, the flamboyant humanitarian who made the nation laugh

Meanwhile, John Robbie commented on Mansfield's fight against cancer: "He fought it with great dignity and humour. Jeremy was probably the only person who could make humour out of having terminal cancer, and I know that sounds pretty indelicate, but he managed to do that, and he made us laugh right the way to the end."

READ MORE | John Robbie opens up about his 25-year friendship with Jeremy Mansfield

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



