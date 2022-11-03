1h ago

add bookmark

Jeremy Mansfield laid to rest in private funeral

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Photo: Gallo Images
  • Jeremy Mansfield will be laid to rest in a private funeral, followed by a public memorial service.
  • The veteran radio personality's funeral will take place on Thursday, and the memorial will be next week.
  • Mansfield died on Monday after battling terminal lung cancer. He was 59.

Jeremy Mansfield will be laid to rest in a private funeral, followed by a public memorial service.

The veteran radio personality died on Monday after battling terminal lung cancer. He was 59.

On Tuesday, his longtime friend and former colleague Samantha Cowen announced that a private funeral with only close family and friends in attendance would take place this week.

News24 confirms the funeral is taking place on Thursday.

Cowen added in her Facebook post that "a larger, accessible memorial" is currently being organised to ensure "as many as possible can stream/attend".

More details will be shared soon.

READ THE FACEBOOK POST HERE:

Following his death, Mansfield's friends and colleagues paid tribute to the man affectionately known as the master of the mic.

David O'Sullivan, who had known Mansfield for over 30 years, spoke fondly of his friend and shared Mansfield's dying wish."When I saw him last week ... where we knew he was dying, he said, 'Look, I just want people to be happy. People mustn't be sad.'"

READ MORE | David O'Sullivan pays tribute to Jeremy Mansfield, the flamboyant humanitarian who made the nation laugh

Meanwhile, John Robbie commented on Mansfield's fight against cancer: "He fought it with great dignity and humour. Jeremy was probably the only person who could make humour out of having terminal cancer, and I know that sounds pretty indelicate, but he managed to do that, and he made us laugh right the way to the end."

READ MORE | John Robbie opens up about his 25-year friendship with Jeremy Mansfield 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jeremy mansfieldlocal celebrities
For subscribers
In conversation with Ruben Östlund

5h ago

In conversation with Ruben Östlund
The painful truth behind Prince Harry's memoir title

02 Nov

The painful truth behind Prince Harry's memoir title
A tribute to Jeremy Mansfield

31 Oct

A tribute to Jeremy Mansfield
From Kanye to Oscar: The scandals that cost celebs millions

28 Oct

From Kanye to Oscar: The scandals that cost celebs millions
Read more here
Showmax
What's new in November on Showmax»

01 Nov

What's new in November on Showmax»
Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

01 Nov

Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
S2 of Emmy winner The White Lotus streaming first on Showmax»

01 Nov

S2 of Emmy winner The White Lotus streaming first on Showmax»
Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»

28 Oct

Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo