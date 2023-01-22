3h ago

Jeremy Renner suffered '30 plus broken bones' in snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner. Foto: Getty Images/Gallo Images
  • Jeremy Renner was helping free a stranded family member's vehicle from heavy snow when he was run over by a PistenBully machine.
  • The PistenBully is a large, specialised vehicle with giant, raised caterpillar tracks on each side of an enclosed cab.
  • The actor says he broke more than 30 bones in his body in the accident, adding in a new post on Instagram: "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."

Actor Jeremy Renner - perhaps best known as Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe films - said Saturday he broke more than 30 bones when he was run over by his own snow plough at his Nevada home on New Year's Day.

The Avengers star spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the giant vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing a driveway.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," the 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram, thanking fans for their messages of support.

He posted a photo of himself lying on a medical bed, hands clenched at the chest, while a man is holding up his leg, bent at the knee.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," Renner wrote. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."

Renner sustained the injuries while attempting to climb into the snow plow to stop it. He was evacuated by helicopter and later posted a selfie from his hospital bed, showing heavy bruising on his face.

Officials said shortly after the accident there was no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved.

The PistenBully, or snowcat, operated by Renner is a large specialised vehicle with giant, raised caterpillar tracks on each side of an enclosed cab.

Renner has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town. He also stars in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown.


