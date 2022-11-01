2h ago

John Robbie opens up about his 25-year friendship with Jeremy Mansfield

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
  • John Robbie says likening Jeremy Mansfield to John Berks is the biggest tribute he could pay the TV and radio presenter.
  • Mansfield died on Monday after battling liver cancer.
  • The former HOT 102.7FM presenter revealed his cancer diagnosis was terminal in August.

Veteran broadcaster John Robbie said his long-time friend Jeremy Mansfield fought against cancer "with great dignity and humour" until the end.

Mansfield died "surrounded by family and friends and boundless love" in the early hours of Monday after battling terminal liver cancer. He announced that he was diagnosed with liver cancer in January and, in August, revealed his diagnosis was terminal.

The former HOT 102.7 FM presenter previously battled leukaemia.

"He fought it with great dignity and humour. Jeremy was probably the only person who could make humour out of having terminal cancer, and I know that sounds pretty indelicate, but he managed to do that, and he made us laugh right the way to the end."
-- John Robbie remembers his good friend, Jeremy Mansfield

Robbie also recalled the last time he and his wife, Jenny, visited Mansfield when it was "painfully obvious that he was coming to the end". He said Mansfield "could hardly talk" as the morphine was "kicking in".

"It was a very sad scene, and he beckoned to Jenny, and Jenny asked if he wanted a drink," he recalled. "He said, 'yes, I'd love a gin and tonic'. Jenny went outside and made him a killer gin and tonic, and I think he appreciated that."

"I'm very glad that Jenny and I went to see him, went to his big party and had him around to our house where we had a marvellous evening with David O'Sullivan," Robbie added

john robbie, jeremy mansfield, david o'sullivan
"John Robbie, Jeremy Mansfield and David O’Sullivan a couple of weeks ago doing what veteran broadcasters do best."

The former 702 talk show host said he thought Mansfield would pull through after his diagnosis at the beginning of the year, adding that Mansfield had been "very lucky" with injuries over the years and pulled through sicknesses.

He said: 

"When this one came, we all sort of thought, 'here it goes again, Jeremy has got another illness, he'll beat it, and he'll use the good vibes of all the listeners to pull him through'. Then it became painfully obvious that he wasn't going to pull through."

Speaking about what he would miss the most about his friend of about 25 years, Robbie told News24 he would miss "drinking copious amounts of beer together" and his sense of humour.

READ MORE| Tributes pour in for Jeremy Mansfield: 'Rest in peace legend'

"He had a wicked sense of humour and, if you think about it, he came on radio when South Africa was in a very serious place – it was the time of the first elections, there was a lot of violence, a lot of people didn't know if there was going to be a civil war and broadcasting had become very serious because the country was so serious," he said. "What Jeremy did was teach people that it was okay to laugh, you're still allowed to laugh even though things are serious, and that, somehow, things will come right in the end."

He added: 

"That, I think, was his major role, and his impersonations of people were fantastic. He followed in the tradition of John Berks. Those of us from that generation thought there would never be anybody to touch John Berks in terms of just making people laugh in the morning. But, Jeremy came very, very close, if not equal, John Berks, and that's the biggest tribute I can pay to him as a broadcaster."

Robbie said the family holidays they used to take when their children were younger solidified their more than two-decade friendship. He added that his wife, Jenny, and Mansfield's first wife, Cornelia, were best friends.

"We went on a number of holidays to the Eastern Cape, where he came from, and not many people knew, but he spoke fluent Xhosa – like a person from that tradition," he said. "I used to love seeing him interacting with the local people in the area and how amazed they were at his pronunciation and grammar. It was outstanding."

READ MORE| Government pays tribute to Jeremy Mansfield: 'He has left an indelible mark on South African radio'


