Kanye West returns to Twitter, announces presidential run: 'Shalom'

Kanye West has announced his 2024 bid for the White House. The rapper unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020.

The news comes with his return to Twitter after he was banned for his anti-Semitic comments and racist behaviour.

"Shalom," he tweeted upon his return, which has drawn backlash for Elon Musk amid his takeover.

Musk also lifted former US president Donald Trump's ban – he was suspended in 2021 for the potential incitement of violence amid his supporters storming the US Capitol – after he recently announced his 2024 bid for the White House.

Coincidentally, Ye also shared his second bid for the presidency Sunday before controversially tweeting "Shalom," with a smiley face emoji. This after he was banned from the platform following his anti-Semitic sentiments.

Musk decided to lift both Twitter bans despite backlash and a max exodus of staff and users fearing the app may become a breeding ground for "hate speech under the veil of free speech".

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Following his unsuccessful run in 2020, Ye told paparazzi Sunday he'd be running for president, and confrimed the news in a video shared by X17onlineVideo.

"Yes... It's simple... It's just we're moving toward the future," he said.

He also revealed that alt-right political figure Milo Yiannopoulos "is working on the campaign".

Ye initially hinted at his bid for the White House earlier this year, sharing merchandise. The clip saw him show off more merch by Balenciaga, despite the fashion house cutting ties with the rapper, with "YE24" on it.

