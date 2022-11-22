1h ago

add bookmark

Kanye West returns to Twitter, announces presidential run: 'Shalom'

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Kanye West has announced his 2024 bid for the White House. The rapper unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020.
  • The news comes with his return to Twitter after he was banned for his anti-Semitic comments and racist behaviour.
  • "Shalom," he tweeted upon his return, which has drawn backlash for Elon Musk amid his takeover.

Kanye West's Twitter account has been reinstated during Elon Musk's takeover of the social networking app.

Musk also lifted former US president Donald Trump's ban – he was suspended in 2021 for the potential incitement of violence amid his supporters storming the US Capitol – after he recently announced his 2024 bid for the White House.

Coincidentally, Ye also shared his second bid for the presidency Sunday before controversially tweeting "Shalom," with a smiley face emoji. This after he was banned from the platform following his anti-Semitic sentiments.

Musk decided to lift both Twitter bans despite backlash and a max exodus of staff and users fearing the app may become a breeding ground for "hate speech under the veil of free speech".

Following his unsuccessful run in 2020, Ye told paparazzi Sunday he'd be running for president, and confrimed the news in a video shared by X17onlineVideo.

"Yes... It's simple... It's just we're moving toward the future," he said.

He also revealed that alt-right political figure Milo Yiannopoulos "is working on the campaign".

Ye initially hinted at his bid for the White House earlier this year, sharing merchandise. The clip saw him show off more merch by Balenciaga, despite the fashion house cutting ties with the rapper, with "YE24" on it. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kanye westelon muskcelebrities
For subscribers
SA director Oliver Hermanus on making it big in Hollywood

14 Nov

SA director Oliver Hermanus on making it big in Hollywood
Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa

08 Nov

Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa
8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals

04 Nov

8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals
In conversation with Ruben Östlund

03 Nov

In conversation with Ruben Östlund
Read more here
Showmax
Stream all three episodes of The Wife S3»

15 Nov

Stream all three episodes of The Wife S3»
Binge all episodes of Uthando Lodumo S2»

15 Nov

Binge all episodes of Uthando Lodumo S2»
Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

15 Nov

Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
Qhawe and his love are back in The Wife S3»

11 Nov

Qhawe and his love are back in The Wife S3»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo