Kylie Jenner shares first photos and reveals name of son

Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram, revealing the first photos of her son with Travis Scott, and his new name.



After initially naming her baby boy and second child with Scott – the two also share daughter, Stormi, 4 – Wolf, Jenner said she "just really didn't feel like it was him". She added she wasn't "ready to share yet" what they'd actually decided on calling their bundle of joy.

Now, holding her little one close in one and showing off his most precious laugh in another, Jenner posted photos of her second child on Instagram for the first time on Saturday, revealing his name: "Aire."

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

"I love you Aire Webster," Kris Jenner commented on the post. Meanwhile, sister Khloé Kardashian wrote: "The king!!! Young king!!!!!"

The big reveal comes shortly after news of Jenner's split from Scott.



The couple called things off three years after rekindling their romance.

A source said: "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



