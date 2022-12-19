Mark Pilgrim having another procedure as he continues to recover in hospital

Mark Pilgrim has shared his first update in over a week as he continues to recover in hospital.
The veteran radio host posted regular updates while recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after a collapsed lung in September saw him undergo multiple procedures.
After a month in ICU, Pilgrim was moved to the General Ward, where he continues his recovery journey.
On Sunday, the 53-year-old shared an update:
Pilgrim's update was given alongside a photo of him and his two daughters, who he shares with his ex-wife, Nicole.
SEE THE POST HERE:
Monday's procedure will be the fifth that Pilgrim – who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer earlier this year – has undergone since entering the hospital.
A little over a week ago, Pilgrim revealed that he underwent his fourth procedure to address the damage left by his lung collapsing.
READ MORE | Mark Pilgrim recovering after 'another procedure' on day 47 in hospital