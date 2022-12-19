5h ago

Mark Pilgrim having another procedure as he continues to recover in hospital

Bronwyn McKay
Mark Pilgrim.
Photo: Instagram/@markpilgrimza

Mark Pilgrim has shared his first update in over a week as he continues to recover in hospital.

The veteran radio host posted regular updates while recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after a collapsed lung in September saw him undergo multiple procedures.

After a month in ICU, Pilgrim was moved to the General Ward, where he continues his recovery journey.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old shared an update: 

"Everyone asks when I'm going home. My answer: 3 weeks ago. Having another procedure done tomorrow. Hopefully soon!"

Pilgrim's update was given alongside a photo of him and his two daughters, who he shares with his ex-wife, Nicole.

Monday's procedure will be the fifth that Pilgrim – who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer earlier this year – has undergone since entering the hospital.

A little over a week ago, Pilgrim revealed that he underwent his fourth procedure to address the damage left by his lung collapsing.

