Mark Pilgrim having another procedure as he continues to recover in hospital

Mark Pilgrim has shared his first update in over a week as he continues to recover in hospital.

The veteran radio host posted regular updates while recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after a collapsed lung in September saw him undergo multiple procedures.

After a month in ICU, Pilgrim was moved to the General Ward, where he continues his recovery journey.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old shared an update:

"Everyone asks when I'm going home. My answer: 3 weeks ago. Having another procedure done tomorrow. Hopefully soon!"

Pilgrim's update was given alongside a photo of him and his two daughters, who he shares with his ex-wife, Nicole.



SEE THE POST HERE:

Monday's procedure will be the fifth that Pilgrim – who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer earlier this year – has undergone since entering the hospital.



A little over a week ago, Pilgrim revealed that he underwent his fourth procedure to address the damage left by his lung collapsing.

READ MORE | Mark Pilgrim recovering after 'another procedure' on day 47 in hospital

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



