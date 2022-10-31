Mark Pilgrim shares update from ICU bed after surgery

Mark Pilgrim is on the mend after undergoing surgery to "sort out" his collapsed lung last week.

Mark Pilgrim is on the mend after undergoing surgery to "sort out" his collapsed lung last week.

The South African radio host shared updates at the weekend, letting his fans know he was well enough for visits from his wife, Adrienne Watkins.

"I get excited when it's hospital visiting hours. Thank you, baby love, for always being by my side," he wrote alongside a selfie on Instagram on Saturday.

A second photo, shared on Sunday, shows the couple smiling at the camera.

"Hospital day 4… with my Adrienne by my side," he wrote in the caption.

"One day, as we sip cocktails on the beach, with our toes in the sand and the girls laughing in the background, we'll look back at these past months and say that this was one hell of a journey… and we got through it."

SEE THE POSTS HERE:

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March, which he revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.



The 53-year-old has since shared his journey publicly on social media and in a vlog YouTube series and has continued working at Joburg radio station Hot 102.7FM when he has felt well enough to do so.

Earlier Monday, Pilgrim paid tribute to his former colleague, Jeremy Mansfield, who died after battling terminal liver cancer.

"The radio industry is a family. Today we say goodbye to one of our own. Always remembered. Goodbye big guy. RIP Jeremy," he tweeted alongside a photo of Mansfield.

