5h ago

add bookmark

Mark Pilgrim shares update from ICU bed after surgery

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Pilgrim
Mark Pilgrim
Photo: YouTube/Mark Pilgrim
  • Mark Pilgrim is on the mend after undergoing surgery to "sort out" his collapsed lung last week.
  • The South African radio host shared updates at the weekend, letting his fans know he was well enough for visits from his wife, Adrienne Watkins.
  • Earlier Monday, Pilgrim paid tribute to his former colleague, Jeremy Mansfield, who died after battling terminal liver cancer.

Mark Pilgrim is on the mend after undergoing surgery to "sort out" his collapsed lung last week.

The South African radio host shared updates at the weekend, letting his fans know he was well enough for visits from his wife, Adrienne Watkins.

"I get excited when it's hospital visiting hours. Thank you, baby love, for always being by my side," he wrote alongside a selfie on Instagram on Saturday.

A second photo, shared on Sunday, shows the couple smiling at the camera. 

"Hospital day 4… with my Adrienne by my side," he wrote in the caption.

"One day, as we sip cocktails on the beach, with our toes in the sand and the girls laughing in the background, we'll look back at these past months and say that this was one hell of a journey… and we got through it."

SEE THE POSTS HERE:

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March, which he revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

The 53-year-old has since shared his journey publicly on social media and in a vlog YouTube series and has continued working at Joburg radio station Hot 102.7FM when he has felt well enough to do so.

Earlier Monday, Pilgrim paid tribute to his former colleague, Jeremy Mansfield, who died after battling terminal liver cancer.

"The radio industry is a family. Today we say goodbye to one of our own. Always remembered. Goodbye big guy. RIP Jeremy," he tweeted alongside a photo of Mansfield.

ALSO READ | 'Larger than life' Jeremy Mansfield: We were 'brighter and lighter with him on the airwaves'


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mark pilgrimlocal celebrities
For subscribers
A tribute to Jeremy Mansfield

8h ago

A tribute to Jeremy Mansfield
From Kanye to Oscar: The scandals that cost celebs millions

28 Oct

From Kanye to Oscar: The scandals that cost celebs millions
The Rings of Power director talks first season

27 Oct

The Rings of Power director talks first season
How Camilla became one of the most popular royals

25 Oct

How Camilla became one of the most popular royals
Read more here
Showmax
Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»

28 Oct

Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»
10 things you need to know about fantasy epic Blood Psalms»

28 Oct

10 things you need to know about fantasy epic Blood Psalms»
Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

28 Oct

Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
This women's mag is hot off the presses in comedy series Minx»

25 Oct

This women's mag is hot off the presses in comedy series Minx»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo